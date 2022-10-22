Britvic’s (BVIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 960 ($11.60) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 713.50 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 7.82 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,621.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 769.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 809.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 57 shares of company stock worth $44,766.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.