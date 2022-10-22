Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) is Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 3.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

BNL opened at $16.12 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.