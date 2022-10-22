Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$42.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCO. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$32.46 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$23.03 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.