Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $15.57

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $68,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,155,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,352. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 3.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 271,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $8.10 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

