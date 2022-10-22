Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.80.

TSE BEP.UN opened at C$38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$38.09 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.52 billion and a PE ratio of -57.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

