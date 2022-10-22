BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.70- EPS.

BRP Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,239. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

