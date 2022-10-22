Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cable One were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cable One by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

CABO stock opened at $772.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $730.44 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,032.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,208.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.