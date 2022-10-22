Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £47 million and a PE ratio of 734.38. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.17).

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £208,500 ($251,933.30).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

