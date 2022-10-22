California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. California Resources has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in California Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

