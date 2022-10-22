Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.20.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE:CCO opened at C$32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.04 billion and a PE ratio of 216.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$23.03 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

About Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.