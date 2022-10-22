Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

