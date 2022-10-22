Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,051 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $131.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

