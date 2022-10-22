Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $214,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.