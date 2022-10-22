Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $249,000 in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ opened at $29.85 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

