Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $261,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.