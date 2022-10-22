Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.