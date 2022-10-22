Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 287,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,433,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

