Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $97,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.