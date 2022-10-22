Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 204,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.58% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 206,496 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $189,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $189,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.