Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of Aurora Cannabis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 104.3% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 296.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

