Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.