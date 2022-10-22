Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 3.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $71,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Capri by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $43.99. 1,419,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

