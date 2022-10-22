Cardano Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.03 billion and approximately $423.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.58 or 0.06827642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,045,020,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,085,605 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

