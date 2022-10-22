CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Lowered to $19.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.
CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.7 %
CTRE stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
