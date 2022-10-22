Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,496 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

