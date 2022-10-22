Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Public Storage by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Public Storage by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $280.83 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

