Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $5,240,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.