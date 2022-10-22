Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IWV opened at $216.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.66.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

