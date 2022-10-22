Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 142,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

