Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $234.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.60.

