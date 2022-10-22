Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

