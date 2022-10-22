Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.11.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $417.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

