Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.77

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.77 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.16). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.16), with a volume of 3,646,940 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carr’s Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,220.00.

Carr’s Group Dividend Announcement

About Carr’s Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

