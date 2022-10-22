Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.76. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 472,123 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CET shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.80 million and a P/E ratio of 79.00.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Miller sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,780.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

