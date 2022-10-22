CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.89

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 41607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

CBS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

