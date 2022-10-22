CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.99

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 51539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

