CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 32,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 97,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

