Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.33. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 31,710 shares trading hands.

Centamin Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

