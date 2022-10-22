Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.