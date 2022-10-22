Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CPF opened at $21.79 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

