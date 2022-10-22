CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

CGI Group Stock Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.

