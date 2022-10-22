Chain (XCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $62.15 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.23 or 0.27853348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

