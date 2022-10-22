Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0223

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $4,572.00 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.23 or 0.27853348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.