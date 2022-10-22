Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.25.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.