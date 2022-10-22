China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 100,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 17,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.