Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,834.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,549.82 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,608.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,474.58.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

