Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 1.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cigna by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna by 45.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $302.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.33.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

