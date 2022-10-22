Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $53.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

