Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 390,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

