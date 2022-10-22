Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBGPY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,170.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

About Close Brothers Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9316 per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.